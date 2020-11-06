Hyundai has finally launched the new i20 hatchback in India, and it is arguably one of the best cars of the year. It comes with an attractive design, a feature-packed cabin, a new set of petrol and diesel engines along with a bunch of transmission options. But how good is it? Here is our first impression.

Exterior New Hyundai i20: At a glance

The new i20 is built on an all-new platform and is 10mm longer and 41mm wider than its predecessor. It is sharply styled and follows Hyundai's latest 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. The grille is bigger, and the LED headlamps sleeker. You also get snazzy 16-inch alloy wheels and eye-catching Z-shaped tail lamps. Even the build quality feels tougher now.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

Inside, the new i20 is leaps ahead of the outgoing model. The horizontal strip running across the dashboard looks nice and so does the enormous 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The cabin also gets a new steering wheel, wireless charging, an air purifier, sunroof, connected car technology, and a Bose audio system. For safety, it has six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, rear camera, and more.

Layout The new i20 offers more room for the passengers

The new i20 has a longer wheelbase, which translates to more space for both the front and rear passengers. The legroom and shoulder room has increased substantially, which ensure that three passengers can sit comfortably at the back. A near-flat floor is an added bonus while the headroom is decent for a hatchback. It even has a bigger boot now with a 311-liter capacity.

Drivetrain Under the hood

The new i20 comes with two petrol engines, with the flagship being the 1.0-liter turbo mill that delivers 120hp. You can get this unit with either an iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The standard model has a 1.2-liter petrol motor, which makes 86hp with a CVT gearbox and 82hp with a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 99hp, 1.5-liter diesel-manual option is also on offer.

Our take Is the 2020 Hyundai i20 worth the limelight?