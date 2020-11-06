Over the years, Creta seems to have overshadowed Tucson as the go-to, full-sized SUV from Hyundai's stable. Yet, the South Korean auto giant has given an extensive update to the aging Tucson as it aims to woo the premium SUV buyer. It is dressed better, and offers more features, more powerful engines, and more luxury than the Creta. Let's find out this more!

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai Tucson: At a glance

The new Tucson dons a sharper suit despite keeping the same proportions as the last one. There is a new shinier grille along with narrow headlamps, sporty 18-inch wheels, and slimmer wrap-around LED tail lamps. The two-tone side garnish adds some style. With these updates, the new Tucson looks much fresher and in sync with Hyundai's latest 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Tucson has a feature packed cabin with an all-black sporty look and ample space for up to five people. While the design may not be as funky as the new Creta, the high-quality interiors draw attention. Hyundai have also offered a bigger touchscreen console, wireless charging facility, electronic parking brake, Blue Link connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, and more.

Performance How is the driving experience?

The Tucson is available with a 152hp, 2-liter petrol engine and a 185hp, 2-liter diesel motor. The former comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission while the latter gets a new 8-speed automatic and AWD setup. We tested the diesel model. It is a smooth and refined SUV, capable of cruising for long distances with ease while the AWD setup provides an added grip.

Our verdict How do things stack up?