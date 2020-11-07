Last updated on Nov 07, 2020, 01:23 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2020 iteration of its NX125 scooter in China.
As for the highlights, it has a sharp eye-catching design and comes with a host of features including a USB charger and a fully-digital instrument cluster.
It draws power from a 125cc fuel-injected engine, much like the Grazia model sold in India.
Here's our roundup.
The 2020 Honda NX125 looks similar to the Grazia 125 sold in India. It features an apron-mounted dual-pod LED headlight setup with conventional turn indicators, a flat-type seat, and dual-tone paintwork. It has a kerb weight of 106kg and a 6-liter fuel tank.
The scooter also offers a digital instrument console, an under-seat storage compartment, a USB charger, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
The 2020 Honda NX125 draws power from a 125cc, fuel-injected engine which generates 8.7hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 9.7Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda NX125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It also has a combined braking system for improved handling on roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
In China, Honda has launched the 2020 NX125 scooter at CNY 9,580 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh). This model is unlikely to arrive in India, considering the company already sells two 125cc scooters in the country, namely, the Grazia and Activa 125.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.