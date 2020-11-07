Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2020 iteration of its NX125 scooter in China. As for the highlights, it has a sharp eye-catching design and comes with a host of features including a USB charger and a fully-digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a 125cc fuel-injected engine, much like the Grazia model sold in India. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 Honda NX125: At a glance

The 2020 Honda NX125 looks similar to the Grazia 125 sold in India. It features an apron-mounted dual-pod LED headlight setup with conventional turn indicators, a flat-type seat, and dual-tone paintwork. It has a kerb weight of 106kg and a 6-liter fuel tank. The scooter also offers a digital instrument console, an under-seat storage compartment, a USB charger, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Honda NX125 draws power from a 125cc, fuel-injected engine which generates 8.7hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 9.7Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda NX125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It also has a combined braking system for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information How much does it cost?