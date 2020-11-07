Last updated on Nov 07, 2020, 01:26 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally revealed its performance-oriented Sonata N Line in the US. It will be up for grabs in the coming weeks.
As for the highlights, the premium sedan has an eye-catching design and a feature-packed cabin. It draws power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine that puts out 286hp of power.
Here are more details.
Hyundai Sonata N Line has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, and wide air dams.
The sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and an N logo.
The rear section has a full-width LED taillight setup, a black-finished bumper, and chrome-covered quad exhaust vents.
The Hyundai Sonata N Line draws power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 286hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters.
The Hyundai Sonata N Line has a 5-seater cabin, featuring sport seats with leather bolsters, a wireless smartphone charger, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Smart Cruise Control.
It also houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console.
For safety, the sedan has multiple airbags, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and parking cameras.
Hyundai is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Sonata N Line. For reference, in the US, the standard Sonata starts at $23,600 (roughly Rs. 17.5 lakh), while the plug-in hybrid version costs upwards of $33,400 (approximately Rs. 24.7 lakh).
