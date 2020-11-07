In order to boost sales this festive season, Toyota dealerships in India are offering benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 on some of the popular models including the Innova Crysta, Yaris, Glanza, and Urban Cruiser. These offers are valid till the end of this month, and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Here's a sneak-peek.

Car #1 Toyota Glanza: Price starts at Rs. 7.01 lakh

Toyota Glanza is available with benefits worth Rs. 30,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. The hatchback houses a chrome radiator grille, LED projector headlamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, it features a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control. The car draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 82hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #2 Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price begins at Rs. 8.40 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. It has a chrome-clad grille, dual LED projector headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The cabin offers fabric upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a parking camera. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 103hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Toyota Yaris: Priced upwards of Rs. 8.86 lakh

Toyota Yaris can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 60,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. It features a piano black grille with power adjustable ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The sedan has a 5-seater cabin with a power steering wheel and seven airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 106hp of power and 140Nm of torque.

Car #4 Toyota Innova Crysta: Price starts at Rs. 15.66 lakh