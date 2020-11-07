Hyundai's newly-launched i20 is off to a flying start in India. The hatchback has garnered over 10,000 bookings in the country since its pre-orders went live on October 28. As for the key highlights, the new-generation i20 has an attractive design and packs several hi-tech features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and six airbags. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The all-new i20 is based on the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It has an attractive front fascia, featuring an all-black cascading grille, a muscular bonnet, and swept-back headlights with integrated LED DRLs. The side profile reveals fluidic body lines, sleek ORVMs, and snazzy 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear section has eye-catching Z-shaped LED tail lamps and a sculpted body-colored bumper.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2020 Hyundai i20 has a blacked-out 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also sports a 7-speaker Bose audio system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, it offers six airbags, a rear-view camera, and Electronic Stability Control.

Engine Power and performance

The new-generation Hyundai i20 is available with three BS6-compliant engine options. The 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol unit is available in two states of tune: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. The 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor delivers 118hp/172Nm while the 1.5-liter diesel engine churns out 99hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual, a CVT, a 7-speed DCT, and an iMT gearbox.

Information How much does it cost?