Last updated on Nov 07, 2020, 05:09 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata Motors has launched the XM+ variant of its Altroz hatchback in India. It will be positioned between the XM and XT trims.
The new variant retains the design of the standard model and is available with a petrol engine option and manual or automatic transmission choices.
It also offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice command recognition, and a remote foldable key.
The Tata Altroz XM+ has a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, and halogen headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a boot space of 345-liters. Further, this variant is offered in four color options: High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White, and Midtown Grey.
The Tata Altroz XM+ draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
The Tata Altroz XM+ has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and power windows.
The hatchback also sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay as well as voice command recognition.
For the safety of passengers, it offers dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.
The new XM+ variant of the Tata Altroz carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 30,000 more expensive than the XM trim. At this price-point, it takes on the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
