Jeep is expected to unveil the facelifted model of its Compass SUV in China later this month. In the latest update, images of the upcoming model have been leaked, revealing its key design features. As per the snaps, the Compass (facelift) will have a redesigned front fascia, updated alloy wheels, a new 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and an all-LED lighting setup.

Exteriors Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance

As per the images, the facelifted Jeep Compass will feature a dual-tone 7-slat grille with honeycomb inserts, a revised front bumper, and a muscular bonnet. For lighting, it will house sleek LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and new alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV will be longer than the current-generation model.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Jeep Compass (facelift) will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 163hp, 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor and a 173hp, 2.0-liter turbo-diesel unit. Transmission choices should include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming Jeep Compass will have a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging facility, and automatic climate control. It will also offer a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of passengers, the SUV should provide multiple airbags, active blind-spot assist, and a review-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?