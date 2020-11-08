In a major milestone, Tata Motors has reached the 1.5 lakh production mark for its popular Nexon crossover in India since its launch in 2017. The company is celebrating this achievement with a #NexLevel150K campaign wherein Nexon owners can share their experiences with the car and get a chance to meet cricketer KL Rahul and win a cash prize of Rs. 1,50,000.

Exteriors

The Tata Nexon features an eye-catching look with a sloping roofline, a sleek grille, muscular bonnet, and a silvered skid plate. For lighting, it houses adjustable headlights, cornering fog lights, LED DRLs, and taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,498mm and a boot space of 350-liters.

Power and performance

The Tata Nexon is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol motor that generates 120hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that makes 110hp/260Nm. Transmission duties on the crossover are handled by a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Inside the cabin

Inside, the Tata Nexon offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, power windows, a sunroof, and automatic climate control. The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. For safety, it provides dual airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much does it cost?