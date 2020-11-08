The demand for electric cars is slowly but steadily increasing in India. Consequently, several automakers, including heavyweights like Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz, have introduced their latest zero-emission, battery-powered, four-wheelers in the country. So, if you too are planning to make the switch, these are the best all-electric SUVs you can buy in India right now.

Car #1 Tata Nexon EV: Price starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh

The Tata Nexon EV features a sleek chrome-finished grille, projector headlights, and designer alloy wheels. It has a five-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and twin airbags for safety. The SUV is powered by a 30.2kWh battery, coupled with a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. The combination produces 129hp/245Nm of power and an ARAI-rated range of 312km on a single charge.

Car #2 MG ZS EV: Price begins at Rs. 20.88 lakh

The MG ZS EV has an attractive chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it offers a built-in air purifier, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. The ZS EV packs a 44.5kWh battery and an electric motor that produces 143hp power and 353Nm of torque. It offers an ARAI-rated range of 340km on a single charge.

Car #3 Hyundai Kona Electric: Price starts at Rs. 23.76 lakh

The Kona Electric has a closed front grille, stylish bumpers, and twin-LED automatic headlights. The SUV gets ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with navigation support, an electric sunroof, and six airbags. It runs on a 100kW motor that is powered by a 39.2kWh battery. The setup generates 136hp/395Nm of power. On a single charge, the car offers a range of 452km.

Car #4 Mercedes-Benz EQC: Launched in India at Rs. 99.30 lakh