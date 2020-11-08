-
08 Nov 2020
#AutoBytes: Best electric SUVs you can currently buy in India
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
-
The demand for electric cars is slowly but steadily increasing in India. Consequently, several automakers, including heavyweights like Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz, have introduced their latest zero-emission, battery-powered, four-wheelers in the country.
So, if you too are planning to make the switch, these are the best all-electric SUVs you can buy in India right now.
-
-
Car #1
Tata Nexon EV: Price starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh
-
The Tata Nexon EV features a sleek chrome-finished grille, projector headlights, and designer alloy wheels. It has a five-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and twin airbags for safety.
The SUV is powered by a 30.2kWh battery, coupled with a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. The combination produces 129hp/245Nm of power and an ARAI-rated range of 312km on a single charge.
-
Car #2
MG ZS EV: Price begins at Rs. 20.88 lakh
-
The MG ZS EV has an attractive chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it offers a built-in air purifier, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags.
The ZS EV packs a 44.5kWh battery and an electric motor that produces 143hp power and 353Nm of torque. It offers an ARAI-rated range of 340km on a single charge.
-
Car #3
Hyundai Kona Electric: Price starts at Rs. 23.76 lakh
-
The Kona Electric has a closed front grille, stylish bumpers, and twin-LED automatic headlights. The SUV gets ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with navigation support, an electric sunroof, and six airbags.
It runs on a 100kW motor that is powered by a 39.2kWh battery. The setup generates 136hp/395Nm of power. On a single charge, the car offers a range of 452km.
-
Car #4
Mercedes-Benz EQC: Launched in India at Rs. 99.30 lakh
-
Mercedes-Benz EQC has been launched recently in India. It has a sloping roofline, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels. The SUV offers a 5-seater cabin, featuring dual 12.3-inch displays, premium upholstery, and multiple airbags.
It is powered by two electric motors and an 80kWh battery pack. The setup will offer 408hp/760Nm and a range of around 450km.