Japanese automaker Nissan will launch its Magnite SUV in India soon after Diwali.

In the latest development, the pricing details of the upcoming car have leaked. It will cost upwards of Rs. 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the highlights, the vehicle will be offered in the XE, XL, XV (High), and XV (Premium) trims as well as eight colors.

Here are more details.