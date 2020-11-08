Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 07:30 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Nissan will launch its Magnite SUV in India soon after Diwali.
In the latest development, the pricing details of the upcoming car have leaked. It will cost upwards of Rs. 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
As for the highlights, the vehicle will be offered in the XE, XL, XV (High), and XV (Premium) trims as well as eight colors.
Here are more details.
The Nissan Magnite gets a sporty design, featuring a large octagonal grille with chrome surrounding, silvered skid plates, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines.
The SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, squared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
For lighting, the vehicle packs sleek LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
Nissan Magnite will come with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options- a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill making 71hp/96Nm, and an HRA0 1.0-liter turbo motor offered in two states-of-tune, 98.3hp/160Nm, and 98.3hp/152Nm. Transmission duties on the vehicle will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
The Nissan Magnite has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring automatic climate control, dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel, and key-less entry.
For the passengers' safety, there are twin airbags, traction control, a 360-degree-view camera, and cruise control.
The vehicle packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to ensure connectivity.
According to the leak, the Nissan Magnite will start at Rs. 5.50 lakh for the base-end XE model, and will go up to Rs. 9.55 lakh for the range-topping XV Premium CVT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).
