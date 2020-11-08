Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 08:08 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Yamaha has hiked the prices of its FZ FI and FZ S FI motorbikes in India.
Following the latest price-revision, both the two-wheelers have become costlier by Rs. 1,000, and are now priced upwards of Rs. 1.02 lakh.
As for highlights, they have a sporty semi-faired look, a fully-digital instrument console, and draw power from a BS6-compliant 149cc engine.
Here's our roundup.
Both the Yamaha FZ FI and FZ S FI sit on a diamond frame and offer an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, a straight handlebar, a stubby exhaust pipe, and a svelte tail section.
The bikes pack a digital instrument console, a 13-liter fuel tank, and a low-slung, compact LED headlight. They run on 17-inch alloy wheels.
Both the Yamaha FZ FI and FZ S FI draw power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, which generates 12.36hp of maximum power and 13.6Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FZ FI and FZ S FI, are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with single-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two bikes are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Following the latest increase in price, the Yamaha FZ FI costs Rs. 1,02,700, while the FZ S FI is priced at Rs. 1,04,700. The Dark Night variant of the latter sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,06,200 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.