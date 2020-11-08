Japanese automaker Yamaha has hiked the prices of its FZ FI and FZ S FI motorbikes in India.

Following the latest price-revision, both the two-wheelers have become costlier by Rs. 1,000, and are now priced upwards of Rs. 1.02 lakh.

As for highlights, they have a sporty semi-faired look, a fully-digital instrument console, and draw power from a BS6-compliant 149cc engine.

Here's our roundup.