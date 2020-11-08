Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch the second-generation model of its XUV500 SUV in India by early 2021. In the latest development, spy images of the upcoming four-wheeler have surfaced online, highlighting it will run on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. The car will also come with dual digital displays and a Level-1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), as per previous reports. Here's more.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will have an eye-catching look, featuring a refreshed 7-slat grille, an all-LED setup for lighting, and an updated rear spoiler with an LED stoplight. The car will be flanked on the sides by roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, ORVMs, and blacked-out alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will come with connected screens for the touchscreen infotainment panel and the digital instrument cluster. There should be multiple airbags, an autonomous emergency braking facility, and frontal collision warning to ensure the passengers' safety. The car will also get black upholstery, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, three-row seating, and a bigger flat-bottomed steering wheel with adaptive cruise control.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine that generates 187hp of maximum power at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000rpm. A 2.0-liter mHawk diesel mill churning out 185hp will also be offered. Transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

