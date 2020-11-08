Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2020 iteration of its Aerox 155 scooter in Indonesia recently. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an eye-catching design and comes with a host of features such as an LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and 25-liter under-seat storage. It borrows its engine from the YZF R15 V3 motorbike up for grabs in India. Here are more details.

Design 2020 Yamaha Aerox 155: At a glance

Yamaha Aerox 155 has a sharp aerodynamic look and features a wide apron housing a sleek dual-pod headlight cluster with DRLs, a small visor on the handlebar cowl, and a slightly stepped-up seat. The scooter packs a blue-backlit LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity, 25-liter under-seat storage, an all-LED lighting setup, key-less ignition, and engine kill switch. It also has a 5.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Yamaha Aerox 155 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder engine with variable valve actuation (VVA), which generates 15.36hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2020 Yamaha Aerox 155 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS, for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?