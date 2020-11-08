TVS Motor Company has filed a trademark for a new commuter bike in India named Fiero 125. It is expected to be launched in mid-2021. The two-wheeler will mark the company's re-entry into the 125cc segment, and should boast of features like an analog instrument console, among others. It will draw power from a derivation of the NTorq 125's 124.8cc engine. Here's our roundup.

The TVS Fiero 125 should sport a minimalistic commuter look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and a silvered grab rail. The bike will pack an analog instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and a straight chrome-finished exhaust pipe. It will ride on wire-spoked wheels. The two-wheeler should have a curb weight of 126kg and a 12-liter fuel tank.

The TVS Fiero 125 should be powered by a derivation of the NTorq 125's 124.8cc, single-cylinder, three-valve, fuel-injected engine, which makes 9.25hp/10.5Nm in the latter. The mill should be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the TVS Fiero 125 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the upcoming commuter bike should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-way adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

