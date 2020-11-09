To capitalize on the festive demand, Japanese automaker Nissan is offering great deals on its mid-sized KICKS SUV in India. These offers might vary across trims as well as location, and are valid only till November 15. They can be availed in the form of a festive bonus as well as an exchange benefit. Here are more details.

Information A detailed look at the offers

This Diwali, the BS6 Nissan KICKS SUV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 55,000. They can be availed in the form of an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 40,000 and a festive bonus of up to Rs. 15,000.

Exteriors Nissan KICKS: At a glance

The Nissan KICKS comes in four variants: XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O). It features a cascading grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-colored skid plates, and sleek LED headlights. The SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,673mm and a ground clearance of 210mm.

Information Power and performance

Nissan KICKS is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 156.1hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 106.4hp/142Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors What does the cabin look like?

The Nissan KICKS has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel with mounted controls. The SUV houses an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support, and NissanConnect. There are twin airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management system, hill-start assist, traction control, and cruise control for the safety of the passengers.

Information How much does it cost?