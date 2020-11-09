MG Motor has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Gloster SUV in India. Following the latest revision in its price, the car has become costlier by Rs. 20,000-1,00,000 and now starts at Rs. 29.98 lakh. Notably, the Gloster comes in four variants: Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, and all its units have been sold out for this year. Here are more details.

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

MG Gloster gets a sporty design, featuring a chromed octagonal grille, a muscular front bumper, a scuff plate, a clamshell bonnet with sculpted lines, and swept-back headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. There are faux quad exhaust pipes, split LED tail lights, and "GLOSTER" badging on the boot lid on the rear.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Gloster has a 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats, a 3-zone climate control system, and 64-color ambient lighting. A foot-activated electric tailgate and a massage function for the driver's seat are also present. The car houses an 8-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for MG i-SMART 2.0 connected car technology.

Details What safety features does the car offer?

To ensure passengers' safety, the MG Gloster comes with multiple airbags, roll movement intervention, ABS with EBD, a traction control system, a 360-degree-view camera, and parking sensors. Thanks to an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which includes features like adaptive cruise control, hill-hold control, forward-collision warning system, blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, and driver fatigue reminder system, the SUV boasts of Level-1 autonomous driving abilities.

Engine Power and performance

The MG Gloster draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune. The single-turbo unit, available on Super and Smart trims, makes 161hp/375Nm while the twin-turbo version, offered on Sharp and Savvy variants, churns out 215hp/480Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information How much does it cost?