09 Nov 2020
MG Gloster SUV becomes more expensive in India: Details here
Written byDwaipayan Roy

MG Motor has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Gloster SUV in India.
Following the latest revision in its price, the car has become costlier by Rs. 20,000-1,00,000 and now starts at Rs. 29.98 lakh.
Notably, the Gloster comes in four variants: Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, and all its units have been sold out for this year.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
MG Gloster: At a glance
MG Gloster gets a sporty design, featuring a chromed octagonal grille, a muscular front bumper, a scuff plate, a clamshell bonnet with sculpted lines, and swept-back headlamps with LED DRLs.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
There are faux quad exhaust pipes, split LED tail lights, and "GLOSTER" badging on the boot lid on the rear.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
MG Gloster has a 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats, a 3-zone climate control system, and 64-color ambient lighting. A foot-activated electric tailgate and a massage function for the driver's seat are also present.
The car houses an 8-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for MG i-SMART 2.0 connected car technology.
Details
What safety features does the car offer?
To ensure passengers' safety, the MG Gloster comes with multiple airbags, roll movement intervention, ABS with EBD, a traction control system, a 360-degree-view camera, and parking sensors.
Thanks to an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which includes features like adaptive cruise control, hill-hold control, forward-collision warning system, blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, and driver fatigue reminder system, the SUV boasts of Level-1 autonomous driving abilities.
Engine
Power and performance
The MG Gloster draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune.
The single-turbo unit, available on Super and Smart trims, makes 161hp/375Nm while the twin-turbo version, offered on Sharp and Savvy variants, churns out 215hp/480Nm.
Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Information
How much does it cost?
Following the latest price-hike, the BS6-compliant MG Gloster costs upwards of Rs. 29.98 lakh for the base-end Super 7-seater model and goes up to Rs. 35.58 lakh for the range-topping Savvy 6-seater trim (all prices, ex-showroom).