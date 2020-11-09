Last updated on Nov 09, 2020, 11:33 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra has removed the entry-level AX and AX Std variants of the 2020 Thar SUV from its official website. The AX trims were offered with a fixed soft top, steel wheels, side-facing seats, manual transmission, and mechanical lockable differentials.
With the line-up rejig, the premium four-wheeler now starts at Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Here's our roundup.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar sits on a Gen3 chassis and sports a boxy look. It features rounded halogen headlamps, a wide blacked-out grille with vertical slats, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.
The SUV is flanked by squared windows, blacked-out ORVMs, side-steppers, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 226mm.
The 2020 Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter, mStallion petrol motor that makes 150hp/320Nm, and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that generates 130hp/320Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with a four-wheel-drive system.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar has a blacked-out cabin with reclinable rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
There are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and parking sensors, for the safety of the passengers.
The SUV also houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The 2020 Thar now starts at Rs. 11.90 lakh for the AX (Petrol) Opt 4-seater convertible-top model and goes up to Rs. 13.75 lakh for the range-topping LX (Diesel) 4-seater hard-top AT variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.