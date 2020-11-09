Mahindra has removed the entry-level AX and AX Std variants of the 2020 Thar SUV from its official website. The AX trims were offered with a fixed soft top, steel wheels, side-facing seats, manual transmission, and mechanical lockable differentials. With the line-up rejig, the premium four-wheeler now starts at Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar sits on a Gen3 chassis and sports a boxy look. It features rounded halogen headlamps, a wide blacked-out grille with vertical slats, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The SUV is flanked by squared windows, blacked-out ORVMs, side-steppers, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 226mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter, mStallion petrol motor that makes 150hp/320Nm, and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that generates 130hp/320Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with a four-wheel-drive system.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has a blacked-out cabin with reclinable rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. There are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and parking sensors, for the safety of the passengers. The SUV also houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information What about the pricing?