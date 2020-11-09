Datsun is offering noteworthy deals on its redi-GO, GO, and GO+ models. These offers will be valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, as well as corporate offers. The company is also providing an additional festive bonus of Rs. 7,500, which will be valid till November 15.

Offers A detailed look at the offers

The redi-GO is available with benefits of up to Rs. 34,500 including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The GO hatchback can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 47,500, which include a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. Finally, the GO+ model is up for grabs with discounts of up to Rs. 42,500, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Car #1 Datsun redi-GO: Price begins at Rs. 2.83 lakh

The Datsun redi-GO has an attractive design, featuring a chrome-surrounded grille, new sleek headlamps, and designer wheels. It comes in six colors. The car gets a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric seat covers, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a driver's airbag for safety. It is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engines. The 0.8-liter mill generates 54hp/72Nm while the 1.0-liter motor makes 67hp/91Nm.

Car #2 Datsun GO: Price starts at Rs. 3.99 lakh

The Datsun GO has a simple look, featuring a hexagonal grille with chrome bracketing, trapezoidal air dams, adjustable headlights, and 14-inch wheels. The hatchback offers a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and two airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine, which generates 68hp/104Nm when paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and 77hp/104Nm when mated to an automatic unit.

Car #3 Datsun GO+: Costs upwards of Rs. 4.19 lakh