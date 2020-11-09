TVS Motor Company is working to launch two new motorcycles in India sometime in 2021. The automaker is readying the Fiero 125 as its light-weight commuter bike while the Zeppelin will be a premium cruiser motorcycle. The company has already registered the names of these motorcycles, confirming their presence. However, the details of the Fiero 125 and Zeppelin are scarce at the moment.

Design TVS Fiero 125, and Zeppelin: At a glance

The TVS Fiero 125 is expected to have a simple design, featuring a flat-type seat, sloping fuel tank, and a silvered grab rail. The bike will pack an analog instrument console and an LED headlamp. The Zeppelin is likely to offer an old-school cruiser design with a flat tracker-styled handlebar, a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, golden forks, and an all-LED lighting setup.

Internals Power and performance

The Fiero 125 will reportedly be powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that makes 9.25hp/10.5Nm. The mill should come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Zeppelin will draw power from a 220cc engine and a mild hybrid setup, which is said to include a 1.2kW electric motor and a 48V Lithium-ion battery pack. The combination should offer improved torque output.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The TVS Fiero 125 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, while the Zeppelin will offer disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties on the former should be handled by telescopic front forks whereas the Zeppelin model is rumored to come with 41mm upside-down forks.

