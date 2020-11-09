Yamaha has hiked the prices of its Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125 scooters in India. Following the latest price-revision, both the models have become costlier by Rs. 800 and now cost Rs. 69,530 and Rs. 70,330, respectively. As for the key highlights, the scooters have a sporty look and draw power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Yamaha Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125: At a glance

Yamaha Fascino 125 has a retro-styled design, featuring an oval-shaped headlamp and alloy wheels. It also gets an analog instrument console. The Ray ZR 125 has a sporty look with with a headlight-mounted front apron, digital instrument cluster, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The Ray ZR 125 also gets a Street Rally variant that features attractive decals and knuckle guards.

Information Power and performance

Both the Yamaha Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125 draw power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 8hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 9.7Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Yamaha Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125 are equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and combined braking system for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm unit on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?