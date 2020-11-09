In a bid to increase sales this Diwali, French automaker Renault is offering irresistible deals of up to Rs. 1 lakh on its entire Indian line-up, including the KWID hatchback, the Triber MPV, and Duster SUV. These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and financing schemes. Here are more details.

Key details A look at the offers and benefits

The Renault KWID is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 49,000, including a cash benefit of Rs. 40,000. The Triber can be bought with a total discount of up to Rs. 39,000 while the Duster is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh. The company is also offering affordable loans at 3.99% interest on select models, including the Triber and KWID.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 2.99 lakh

Renault KWID has a cascading grille, LED headlamps with DRLs, roof rails, and a rear spoiler. Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, fabric upholstery, and twin airbags. The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that generates 67hp of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price begins at Rs. 5.12 lakh

The Renault Triber offers an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome-clad grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and designer alloy wheels. The car has a 7-seater cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a dual-tone dashboard, and four airbags. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 72hp/96Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Car #3 Renault Duster: Costs upwards of Rs. 8.59 lakh