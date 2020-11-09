Hero MotoCorp will launch the BS6-compliant Xtreme 200S motorcycle in India in the coming days. In the latest development, Autocar has claimed that the two-wheeler will cost Rs. 1.15 lakh. As for the highlights, it will have a fully-faired design, a digital instrument cluster, and will be powered by a 199.6cc oil-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero Xtreme 200S: At a glance

The Hero Xtreme 200S will sit on a diamond type frame, and offer a sporty design. It will feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, black-colored exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels and have a kerb weight of 154.5kg.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S will be powered by a BS6-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, oil-cooled engine sourced from the Xpulse 200. The mill makes 18hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 16.4Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. The suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic front forks with anti-friction bush, and a rectangular swingarm with a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?