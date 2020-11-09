Mahindra is expected to launch an automatic variant of its Marazzo MPV in India in 2021. It will reportedly be offered only in the range-topping W8 trim. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing. As per the spy image, it will bear an "Auto-shift" badge on the lower left side of the car's boot lid.

Exteriors Mahindra Marazzo (automatic): At a glance

The Mahindra Marazzo (automatic) will feature a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a blacked-out grille with chrome accents. For lighting, it will have projector headlamps with integrated DRLs. The MPV will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,760mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information Power and performance

The Mahindra Marazzo (automatic) will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 121hp/300Nm and a 1.5-liter mStallion petrol motor that generates 161hp/280Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by an AMT gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Mahindra Marazzo (automatic) will have a 7/8-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a power steering wheel, and adjustable seats with fabric upholstery. The MPV will also house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Mahindra Blue Sense App and other connectivity options. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information How much will it cost?