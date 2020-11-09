Last updated on Nov 09, 2020, 07:43 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra is expected to launch an automatic variant of its Marazzo MPV in India in 2021. It will reportedly be offered only in the range-topping W8 trim.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing. As per the spy image, it will bear an "Auto-shift" badge on the lower left side of the car's boot lid.
The Mahindra Marazzo (automatic) will feature a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a blacked-out grille with chrome accents. For lighting, it will have projector headlamps with integrated DRLs.
The MPV will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,760mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.
The Mahindra Marazzo (automatic) will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 121hp/300Nm and a 1.5-liter mStallion petrol motor that generates 161hp/280Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by an AMT gearbox.
The Mahindra Marazzo (automatic) will have a 7/8-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a power steering wheel, and adjustable seats with fabric upholstery.
The MPV will also house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Mahindra Blue Sense App and other connectivity options.
For safety, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
The pricing details of the Mahindra Marazzo's automatic variant will be announced at the launch event in 2021. However, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
