British automaker Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its Discovery SUV. It is offered in S, SE, and HSE variants. The fifth-generation model has a refreshed fascia and a revamped cabin featuring a massive 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console. It gets a choice of two petrol engines and a diesel mill. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Land Rover Discovery: At a glance

The 2021 Discovery retains the silhouette of the outgoing model but with some style updates. It features a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, and sleek Matrix LED headlights. On the rear, there is a revised bumper and wrap-around LED tail lights. The company has also introduced an R-Dynamic trim that provides a gloss-black treatment on the grille, body claddings, ORVMs, and roof.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2021 Discovery features electrically-foldable second- and third-row seats, a head-up display, auto climate control, wireless smartphone charger, and a 4-spoke steering wheel. The SUV houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, there are multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view parking camera, and the company's "ClearSight Ground View" system.

Engine Power and performance

The Discovery P300 has a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 296hp/400Nm while the P360 houses a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol mill that generates 355hp/500Nm. The 3.0-liter diesel motor is available with D250 and D300 models. The former produces 245hp/570Nm, while the latter delivers 296hp/650Nm. All the powertrains, barring the P300, also have a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Information How much does it cost?