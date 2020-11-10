Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 12:33 pm
British automaker Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its Discovery SUV. It is offered in S, SE, and HSE variants.
The fifth-generation model has a refreshed fascia and a revamped cabin featuring a massive 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console. It gets a choice of two petrol engines and a diesel mill.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Discovery retains the silhouette of the outgoing model but with some style updates. It features a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, and sleek Matrix LED headlights. On the rear, there is a revised bumper and wrap-around LED tail lights.
The company has also introduced an R-Dynamic trim that provides a gloss-black treatment on the grille, body claddings, ORVMs, and roof.
The 2021 Discovery features electrically-foldable second- and third-row seats, a head-up display, auto climate control, wireless smartphone charger, and a 4-spoke steering wheel.
The SUV houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, there are multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view parking camera, and the company's "ClearSight Ground View" system.
The Discovery P300 has a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 296hp/400Nm while the P360 houses a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol mill that generates 355hp/500Nm.
The 3.0-liter diesel motor is available with D250 and D300 models. The former produces 245hp/570Nm, while the latter delivers 296hp/650Nm.
All the powertrains, barring the P300, also have a 48V mild-hybrid system.
The new Land Rover Discovery SUV should make its way to India in 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a significant premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 75.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
