Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 03:11 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
American automaker Ford has launched a new Active variant of its EcoSport SUV in the United Kingdom.
The new trim comes with "Active" badging inside-out, off-road-friendly design, and improved suspension for a better driving experience. It gets a choice of petrol and diesel engines and a solo 6-speed manual gearbox.
Ford EcoSport Active has a honeycomb mesh grille, a contrasting black roof, "Active" badging, and smoke-finished halogen headlamps.
The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, thick black wheel cladding, and sporty alloy wheels.
A refreshed bumper with a new faux plate and wrap-around tail lamps are present on the rear section of the car.
The Ford EcoSport Active draws power from a 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engine that makes 123hp/175Nm and 138hp/175Nm, depending on the model. There is also a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 99hp. Both the mills come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The cabin of the EcoSport Active is almost identical to the standard model, featuring five seats with "Active" badging on the backrest, auto climate control, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.
The car also packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.
No details regarding the Indian debut of Ford EcoSport Active are currently available. If this model does launch here, it should cost more than the standard EcoSport, which starts at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
