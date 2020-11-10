Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 03:12 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors has announced that it will launch the Gravitas SUV in India in the last quarter of the current financial year i.e. between January-March 2021.
The car was expected to be announced this year but the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a full-sized SUV with a premium cabin and a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine.
Tata Gravitas will be based on the Harrier's OMEGA platform. It will sport a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh, a roof-mounted spoiler, a muscular rear bumper, and a large windscreen. For lighting, it will have projector headlights and LED tail lamps.
The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, squared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels.
The Tata Gravitas will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The Gravitas will share its cabin design and layout with the Harrier. It will feature ivory-colored upholstery for seats and door pads, an electronic parking brake with hold facility, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car will also house a 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice recognition.
Details pertaining to the availability and pricing of the Tata Gravitas in India will be announced at the launch event next year. It is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh and take on rivals like the MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.
