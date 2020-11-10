Tata Motors has announced that it will launch the Gravitas SUV in India in the last quarter of the current financial year i.e. between January-March 2021. The car was expected to be announced this year but the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a full-sized SUV with a premium cabin and a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine.

Exteriors Tata Gravitas: At a glance

Tata Gravitas will be based on the Harrier's OMEGA platform. It will sport a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh, a roof-mounted spoiler, a muscular rear bumper, and a large windscreen. For lighting, it will have projector headlights and LED tail lamps. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, squared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Gravitas will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Gravitas will share its cabin design and layout with the Harrier. It will feature ivory-colored upholstery for seats and door pads, an electronic parking brake with hold facility, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will also house a 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice recognition.

Information How much will it cost?