German automaker Volkswagen has finally unveiled the performance-oriented R variant of its Golf hatchback. The car has an aggressive look and offers a premium cabin. It is the most powerful version of the Golf, putting out 315hp of maximum power. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds and clock a top-speed of 250km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors Volkswagen Golf R: At a glance

The Volkswagen Golf R has an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek chrome grille, R-specific air dams, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and racing-inspired front splitters. The hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels wrapped in special performance tires. The rear section gets a blacked-out diffuser, wrap-around tail lamps, and four exhaust vents.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Volkswagen Golf R has a spacious cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, a 30-color ambient lighting feature, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback also houses a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it offer multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD.

Engine Power and performance

The Volkswagen Golf R draws power from a 2.0-liter EA888 TSI petrol engine that generates 315hp of power and 420Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual or an optional 7-speed DSC dual-clutch automatic gearbox along with Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds and reach a top-speed of 250km/h.

Information How much does it cost?