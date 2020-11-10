Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 05:29 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the new-generation Xtreme 200S motorcycle in India.
As for the highlights, the bike gets a new Pearl Fadeless White color scheme and a digital LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc oil-cooled engine with programmed fuel injection.
Here are more details.
The 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S sits on a diamond type frame and features a stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank, twin LED headlight setup, a raised windshield, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
The bike also houses a digital LCD instrument console with support for Bluetooth, and turn by turn navigation. Further, it is offered in Pearl Fadeless White, Sports Red, and Panther Black color options.
The 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that makes 17.8hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 16.4Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS6-compliant Hero Xtreme 200S in India at Rs. 1,15,715. At this price-point, it is Rs. 13,000 costlier than the outgoing model, which was introduced at Rs. 1.02 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
