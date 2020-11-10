Czech automaker Skoda has introduced a new 'Clever Lease' program for its Rapid and Superb sedans in India. As part of the scheme, the company has tied up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services to lease the cars for a time span of 2-5 years. The monthly lease rental starts at Rs. 22,580. Here are more details.

Details A detailed look at the leasing program

The leasing program covers benefits like breakdown assistance, accidental repairs, road tax, insurance, maintenance, battery and tire changes, and a replacement vehicle. Thanks to zero down payment, acquisition cost becomes low and customers pay only for the months they use the car. In the first phase, Skoda will offer the program in metro cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Exteriors Skoda Rapid and Superb: At a glance

Both the Skoda Rapid and Superb have a sloping roofline, a vertical slat grille, a muscular bumper with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, the sedans are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, door handles, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the Rapid and Superb have a wheelbase of 2,552mm and 2,841mm, respectively.

Information Power and performance

The Skoda Rapid draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine which generates 110hp/175Nm. The Superb is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 190hp/320Nm. The mills come mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Skoda Rapid and Superb have a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedans house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, they offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information How much do they cost?