In an attempt to improve sales this festive season, Volkswagen's dealerships across the country are offering great deals on the Polo hatchback and Vento sedan. These offers, which will be valid till the end of this month, can be availed in the form of exchange bonuses and cash discounts. Here are more details.

Offers A detailed look at the offers and benefits

Volkswagen Vento's Highline Plus variant is available with Rs. 1.10 lakh cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 while the Highline trim is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. The Polo, depending on the trim level, can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 28,500 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Exteriors Volkswagen Polo and Vento: At a glance

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have the proportions of a classic hatchback and a compact sedan, respectively. Both the cars have a minimalist look, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek chrome-finished honeycomb grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a trapezoidal air vent, and angular headlights. On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 108.6hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The transmission choices on the cars include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento offer a spacious 5-seater cabin featuring automatic climate control, adjustable leather seats, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. They also house a touchscreen infotainment panel, enabled with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink connected car technology. For the safety of the passengers, both the cars offer multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a parking camera.

Information How much do they cost?