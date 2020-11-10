-
10 Nov 2020
Big discounts on Volkswagen Polo and Vento cars this November
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
-
In an attempt to improve sales this festive season, Volkswagen's dealerships across the country are offering great deals on the Polo hatchback and Vento sedan.
These offers, which will be valid till the end of this month, can be availed in the form of exchange bonuses and cash discounts.
Here are more details.
-
-
Offers
A detailed look at the offers and benefits
-
Volkswagen Vento's Highline Plus variant is available with Rs. 1.10 lakh cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 while the Highline trim is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.
The Polo, depending on the trim level, can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 28,500 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.
-
Exteriors
Volkswagen Polo and Vento: At a glance
-
The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have the proportions of a classic hatchback and a compact sedan, respectively.
Both the cars have a minimalist look, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek chrome-finished honeycomb grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a trapezoidal air vent, and angular headlights.
On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
Both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 108.6hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The transmission choices on the cars include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
The Volkswagen Polo and Vento offer a spacious 5-seater cabin featuring automatic climate control, adjustable leather seats, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel.
They also house a touchscreen infotainment panel, enabled with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink connected car technology.
For the safety of the passengers, both the cars offer multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a parking camera.
-
Information
How much do they cost?
-
In India, the Volkswagen Polo starts at Rs. 5.87 lakh for the entry-level model and goes up to Rs. 9.67 lakh for the range-topping trim. Meanwhile, the Vento falls in the price-range of Rs. 8.93-13.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).