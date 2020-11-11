South Korean automaker Hyundai has released the official sketches of the Tucson N Line, previewing the next-generation performance-oriented SUV. As per the renders, the upcoming car will follow the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language with a sharper styling. It is also expected to have a feature-loaded cabin and come with a choice of multiple engine options. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line: At a glance

The 2021 Tucson N Line will feature an aggressive front bumper with angular housings for the headlamp cluster, a large air dam with revised mesh pattern, and updated dual-tone alloy wheels. The roof, ORVMs, and 'N Line' badging on the front fenders will be blacked-out. On the rear, it will have a new bumper, twin exhaust tips, a diffuser, and a full-width LED taillight.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Hyundai has not previewed the interiors of the 2021 Tucson N Line yet. However, it should have a dark-colored cabin with contrast stitching, leather seats, 'N Line' badging, panoramic sunroof, and metal pedals. The SUV should house a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for BlueLink. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags and 360-degree-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

Hyundai is yet to reveal the engine details of the new Tucson N Line. For reference, the standard model is offered with four powertrain options: a 180hp, 1.6-liter turbo-petrol unit, a 190hp, 2.5-liter petrol mill, and a 186hp, 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor. A 230hp, turbo-petrol hybrid powertrain is also available. Transmission options available on the SUV include a 7-speed DCT or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information How much will it cost?