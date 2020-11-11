Ahead of its global debut in the coming months, South Korean automaker Hyundai has previewed the Elantra N sedan. The upcoming car will be the range-topping, performance-oriented version of the standard model. It will have an eye-catching design and will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Hyundai Elantra N: At a glance

The 2021 Elantra N will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a refreshed front bumper with larger air vents, a muscular bonnet, a vertical slat grille, and angular headlights. The sedan will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. A large spoiler, diffuser, and twin exhaust tips will be present on the rear.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Not much is known about the interiors of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N. However, it should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan should also house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. For safety, it should provide multiple airbags, parking cameras and other provisions.

Engine Power and performance

The Elantra N will draw power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 275hp/350Nm. The mill should come mated to a 6-speed manual/8-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters and a rev-matching facility. It will also get N Grin Control drive modes and a limited-slip differential. The car will sprint from 0-100km/h in under 6-seconds and clock a top-speed of 250km/h.

Information How much will it cost?