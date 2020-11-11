Last updated on Nov 11, 2020, 02:14 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its global debut in the coming months, South Korean automaker Hyundai has previewed the Elantra N sedan.
The upcoming car will be the range-topping, performance-oriented version of the standard model. It will have an eye-catching design and will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Elantra N will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a refreshed front bumper with larger air vents, a muscular bonnet, a vertical slat grille, and angular headlights.
The sedan will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. A large spoiler, diffuser, and twin exhaust tips will be present on the rear.
Not much is known about the interiors of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N. However, it should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The sedan should also house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink.
For safety, it should provide multiple airbags, parking cameras and other provisions.
The Elantra N will draw power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 275hp/350Nm. The mill should come mated to a 6-speed manual/8-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters and a rev-matching facility.
It will also get N Grin Control drive modes and a limited-slip differential.
The car will sprint from 0-100km/h in under 6-seconds and clock a top-speed of 250km/h.
The Hyundai Elantra N will be launched in the US in the coming months. The pricing details are unavailable as of now but it is expected to carry a price-figure of around $30,000 (roughly Rs. 22.3 lakh).
