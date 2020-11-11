Toyota is expected to launch the facelifted version of its Innova Crysta MPV in India by the end of this month, according to Autocar. As per the report, certain dealerships have also started accepting bookings for the upcoming four-wheeler. As for the highlights, it will have a refreshed design, a feature-loaded cabin, and will be offered with two engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift): At a glance

The Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift) will have a chrome-surrounded trapezoidal grille with horizontal slats, a refreshed bumper with faux skid plates, and a muscular bonnet. It will also have LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and black-surrounded fog lamps. The MPV will have a black tailgate garnish around the number plate housing and will run on 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Innova Crysta (facelift) will be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant engines: a 2.4-liter diesel mill that makes 148hp/343Nm, and a 2.7-liter petrol motor that delivers 164hp/245Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta will have a blacked-out 6-seater cabin with an air purifier, a rear-seat entertainment system, captain seats in the middle row, and ambient lighting. The MPV will also house a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it will have multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, hill-start assist, and vehicle stability control.

Information How much will it cost?