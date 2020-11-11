Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its CB1000R streetfighter motorcycle for the international markets. As for the highlights, it has an updated design and offers a host of features including a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console and an under-seat USB charging port. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 998cc, four-cylinder engine with a programmed fuel-injection. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Honda CB1000R: At a glance

The 2021 CB1000R features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an angular headlamp cluster, as well as redesigned radiator and side plates. The bike packs a 5-inch Bluetooth-enabled color TFT display with Honda Smartphone Voice Control and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on cast-aluminum wheels. There is also a CB1000R Black Edition variant which has a blacked-out finish across the vehicle's body.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda CB1000R draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 998cc, in-line, four-cyclinder engine that makes 143.4hp of power at 10,500rpm and 104Nm of torque at 8,250pm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, slip/assist clutch, and a quick-shifter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda CB1000R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by Showa SFF-BP forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?