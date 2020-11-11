Toyota Fortuner has been feeling the heat from MG Gloster, which has stolen a bit of the thunder due to its value proposition. However, the Japanese auto giant is ready to throw down the gauntlet once again with the facelifted Fortuner that is expected to arrive in India around mid-2021. Here, we bring you the first look of the Fortuner (facelift).

Exteriors Toyota Fortuner (facelift): At a glance

You can easily identify the facelifted Fortuner thanks to its new LED headlamps and taillights, revised alloy wheels, a slightly tweaked grille, and an updated front bumper. Notably, the top-end 'Legender' variant has received the bulk of the changes, including a bigger, aggressive grille finished in black, new light fitments, huge 20-inch wheels, and dual-tone color options.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The current-generation Fortuner clearly lags behind the competition in terms of interior features, but Toyota is making some noteworthy strides in this area. The upcoming model gets a bigger up to 9-inch touchscreen console with smartphone connectivity, a 360-degree-view camera, JBL audio system, wireless charging and more. The cabin space and layout remains unchanged but radar-assisted safety features and ambient lighting are welcome additions.

Power and performance Power and performance

Internationally, Toyota has given the Fortuner (facelift) a significant increase in power as the 2.8-liter diesel motor now makes 204hp/500Nm. The manual and torque converter automatic gearbox option continue to do duty along with a low-range 4x4 all-wheel-drive system. In India, we expect the Fortuner to get this power upgrade, and that will make it one of the most powerful SUVs in its class.

Availability When will it be launched?