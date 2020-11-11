Kia has sold over 1.25 lakh units of the Seltos in India since the SUV's launch in August last year. The milestone is important for the South Korean auto giant since Seltos was its maiden offering in India. For the uninitiated, the car was launched at an introductory price of Rs. 9.69 lakh and had received a price-hike of Rs. 35,000 in January.

Exteriors Recalling Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos features a chrome surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, metal scuff plates, and faux dual exhaust pipes. For lighting, it houses projector headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lights, and taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheel base of 2,610mm and a boot space of 433-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Seltos is available in three BS6-compliant engine options. The 1.5-liter petrol motor generates 115hp/144Nm, the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit makes 140hp/242Nm, and the 1.5-liter diesel mill churns out 115hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual/automatic, an iVT gearbox, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Kia Seltos has a 5-seater cabin with a silver-finished temperature control panel, electric sunroof, ventilated leather seats, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV also offers a Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology. For safety, it has six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much does it cost?