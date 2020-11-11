Just days after delisting the entry-level AX and AX Std variants of the 2020 Thar SUV from its official website, Mahindra has temporarily stopped the bookings for these models. As per the reports, the company has also halted the production of these variants so as to ramp up the production of in-demand hard-top automatic and manual variants and clear their backlog of orders.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The Mahindra Thar has a boxy look, featuring a massive blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and rounded headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, square-shaped windows, wheel arches, and heavy-duty alloy wheels. It is available with fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top roof options, depending on the variant.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill that generates 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel motor that churns out 130hp/320Nm. The mills come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has a blacked-out cabin with auto climate control, roof-mounted speakers, reclinable rear seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The car also packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it has dual front airbags, a speed alert system, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information How much does it cost?