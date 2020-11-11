Last updated on Nov 11, 2020, 08:14 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Suzuki has finally launched the 2021 iteration of its V-Strom 650XT adventure tourer in Australia. It comes in grey, white and red colors.
As for the highlights, it has a sporty look and packs a semi-digital instrument console. It draws power from a 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen.
The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a plastic sump guard, and a smartphone charger.
It rides on spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires.
The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT adventure tourer draws power from a 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine that makes 70hp of maximum power at 8,800rpm and 62Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control for improved handling.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and link-type forks on the rear end.
In Australia, the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT adventure tourer costs AUS $13,490 (roughly Rs. 7.29 lakh). It is expected to arrive in India in 2021 and is likely to carry a slight premium over the BS4 model which costs Rs. 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.