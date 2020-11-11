Japanese automaker Suzuki has finally launched the 2021 iteration of its V-Strom 650XT adventure tourer in Australia. It comes in grey, white and red colors. As for the highlights, it has a sporty look and packs a semi-digital instrument console. It draws power from a 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT: At a glance

The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a plastic sump guard, and a smartphone charger. It rides on spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT adventure tourer draws power from a 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine that makes 70hp of maximum power at 8,800rpm and 62Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and link-type forks on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?