Jeep is offering great deals on its Compass SUV in the month of November. Buyers can avail an EMI scheme starting at Rs. 22,823/month or opt for 'Hybrid EMI' scheme with an installment payment of Rs. 1,111/lakh per month of the total loan amount. There is also an 'Easy EMI' facility for salaried individuals wherein installments are further reduced to Rs. 899/lakh per month.

Details What are the other offers available on the Jeep Compass?

A '50 percent off' EMI offer is also available on the Jeep Compass, under which buyers can choose a waiver of 50% on the EMI amount for a period of three consecutive months. For women buyers, the company is providing loans at 8.20% interest rate and up to 100% on-road funding of the car.

Exteriors Jeep Compass: At a glance

The Jeep Compass has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a 7-slat chrome-covered grille, a large air vent, and adjustable headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, roof rails, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.

Information Power and performance

The Jeep Compass comes with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter petrol mill that makes 162hp/250Nm, and a 2.0-liter diesel motor generating 175hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Jeep Compass has a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, adjustable leather seats, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer. The car also packs an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information How much does it cost?