11 Nov 2020
Festive benefits available on 2020 Jeep Compass SUV this November
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
Jeep is offering great deals on its Compass SUV in the month of November.
Buyers can avail an EMI scheme starting at Rs. 22,823/month or opt for 'Hybrid EMI' scheme with an installment payment of Rs. 1,111/lakh per month of the total loan amount.
There is also an 'Easy EMI' facility for salaried individuals wherein installments are further reduced to Rs. 899/lakh per month.
Details
What are the other offers available on the Jeep Compass?
A '50 percent off' EMI offer is also available on the Jeep Compass, under which buyers can choose a waiver of 50% on the EMI amount for a period of three consecutive months.
For women buyers, the company is providing loans at 8.20% interest rate and up to 100% on-road funding of the car.
Exteriors
Jeep Compass: At a glance
The Jeep Compass has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a 7-slat chrome-covered grille, a large air vent, and adjustable headlights with DRLs.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, roof rails, and alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.
Information
Power and performance
The Jeep Compass comes with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter petrol mill that makes 162hp/250Nm, and a 2.0-liter diesel motor generating 175hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.
Interiors
How does the cabin look like?
The Jeep Compass has a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, adjustable leather seats, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
For the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer.
The car also packs an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
Information
How much does it cost?
The Jeep Compass starts at Rs. 16.49 lakh for the base model and goes up to Rs. 24.99 lakh for the range-topping trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). Notably, the company is also working to launch the facelifted Compass model in India around early-2021.