Kia Motors has announced noteworthy deals on its Carnival MPV for the month of November. These offers can be availed in the form of a corporate discount, exchange bonus, accessories, and annual maintenance contract (AMC) packs.

The Premium and Prestige trims are available with offers of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh, while the Limousine variant gets benefits of up to Rs. 1.92 lakh.