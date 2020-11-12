Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 12:12 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Kia Motors has announced noteworthy deals on its Carnival MPV for the month of November. These offers can be availed in the form of a corporate discount, exchange bonus, accessories, and annual maintenance contract (AMC) packs.
The Premium and Prestige trims are available with offers of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh, while the Limousine variant gets benefits of up to Rs. 1.92 lakh.
Kia Carnival has a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a chrome-covered grille, a wide air vent, sleek adjustable headlights, and wrap-around tail lamps.
The vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a length of 5,115mm, a wheelbase of 3,060mm, and a boot space of 540-liters.
The Kia Carnival MPV draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter VGT diesel engine that generates 197hp of power and 440Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed Sportmatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.
The Kia Carnival has a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, a sunroof, ventilated leather seats, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The car houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, parking cameras, and crash sensors.
In India, the Kia Carnival MPV carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 24.95 lakh for the entry-level Premium model and goes up to Rs. 33.95 lakh for the range-topping Limousine trim (all prices, ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.