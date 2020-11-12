Nissan will launch its Magnite compact SUV in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, Autocar has reported that select company dealerships have started accepting bookings for the car against a token amount of Rs. 11,000-25,000. As for the highlights, it is offered in XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium variants, and is offered in two 1.0-liter petrol engine options.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a large chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. The vehicle houses sleek LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, square-shaped wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Nissan Magnite will be offered in two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices- a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that delivers 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Nissan Magnite has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring dual-tone fabric upholstery, key-less entry, auto climate control, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. For safety, the car comes with twin airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and traction control.

Information How much will it cost?