Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 03:22 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally revealed the facelifted version of its Kona Electric SUV.
As for the highlights, it has a refreshed fascia, a feature-loaded cabin, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that includes blind-spot collision avoidance and safe exit warning. The SUV is now available with a choice of two battery packs.
Here are more details.
The Kona Electric (facelift) has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and a closed front bumper that houses the charging point. It also gets a revised air dam and sleek headlights with LED DRLs.
The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, body-colored wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.
The Kona Electric (facelift) has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV also houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink connectivity.
On the safety front, it offers multiple airbags, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, and safe exit warning.
Hyundai Kona Electric (facelift) packs two electric motors and is now offered with two battery pack options: 39.2kWh and 64kWh.
The former combination generates 134hp/395Nm and provides a range of 305km while the latter makes 201.2hp/395Nm and delivers a range of 484km.
Both the battery packs can be charged from 10-80% in 47 minutes via the 100kW DC fast charger.
While Hyundai is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the facelifted Kona Electric, the model with 39.2kWh battery pack is expected to be launched in India next year. It is likely to cost around Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
