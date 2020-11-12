South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally revealed the facelifted version of its Kona Electric SUV. As for the highlights, it has a refreshed fascia, a feature-loaded cabin, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that includes blind-spot collision avoidance and safe exit warning. The SUV is now available with a choice of two battery packs. Here are more details.

Exteriors Hyundai Kona Electric (facelift): At a glance

The Kona Electric (facelift) has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and a closed front bumper that houses the charging point. It also gets a revised air dam and sleek headlights with LED DRLs. The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, body-colored wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Interiors What does the cabin look like?

The Kona Electric (facelift) has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV also houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink connectivity. On the safety front, it offers multiple airbags, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, and safe exit warning.

Engine Power and performance

Hyundai Kona Electric (facelift) packs two electric motors and is now offered with two battery pack options: 39.2kWh and 64kWh. The former combination generates 134hp/395Nm and provides a range of 305km while the latter makes 201.2hp/395Nm and delivers a range of 484km. Both the battery packs can be charged from 10-80% in 47 minutes via the 100kW DC fast charger.

Information How much does it cost?