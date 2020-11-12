Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 03:30 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker BMW has finally revealed its flagship iX all-electric SUV.
The car is built on a new platform and follows the company's updated design language with a massive kidney grille. The cabin also gets an intelligent driver assistance system.
The SUV delivers a power output of 503hp and has a range of 600km.
Here are more details.
The 2021 BMW iX is based on the company's new aluminum spaceframe architecture and offers a 'Carbon Cage.' It features a large, vertical kidney grille that hides all the sensors and cameras, and a rather flat bonnet that houses the eDrive powertrain.
The SUV also gets wide air dams, sleek LED headlights, wrap-around tail lamps, and designer alloy wheels.
The BMW iX has a futuristic-looking cabin, featuring a head-up display, a 1,615W '4D' Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a turn-and-click iDrive controller, a rocker switch for gear selection, and a hexagonal steering wheel.
The SUV also houses a continuous dual-screen setup in the center for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch curved touchscreen infotainment console.
The BMW iX sports the company's 5th-generation all-electric powertrain that uses two electric motors to deliver a combined output of 503hp.
It can propel the car from 0-100km/h in under 5-seconds and can be charged up to 70% in 40 minutes using a 200kW fast charger.
The vehicle has a claimed range of 600km, according to Europe's WLTP test cycle.
The BMW iX will be launched in some countries by the end of 2021 and should make its way to India in 2022. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1 crore when it arrives in the country.
