German automaker BMW has finally revealed its flagship iX all-electric SUV. The car is built on a new platform and follows the company's updated design language with a massive kidney grille. The cabin also gets an intelligent driver assistance system. The SUV delivers a power output of 503hp and has a range of 600km. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 BMW iX: At a glance

The 2021 BMW iX is based on the company's new aluminum spaceframe architecture and offers a 'Carbon Cage.' It features a large, vertical kidney grille that hides all the sensors and cameras, and a rather flat bonnet that houses the eDrive powertrain. The SUV also gets wide air dams, sleek LED headlights, wrap-around tail lamps, and designer alloy wheels.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The BMW iX has a futuristic-looking cabin, featuring a head-up display, a 1,615W '4D' Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a turn-and-click iDrive controller, a rocker switch for gear selection, and a hexagonal steering wheel. The SUV also houses a continuous dual-screen setup in the center for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch curved touchscreen infotainment console.

Engine Power and performance

The BMW iX sports the company's 5th-generation all-electric powertrain that uses two electric motors to deliver a combined output of 503hp. It can propel the car from 0-100km/h in under 5-seconds and can be charged up to 70% in 40 minutes using a 200kW fast charger. The vehicle has a claimed range of 600km, according to Europe's WLTP test cycle.

Information How much will it cost?