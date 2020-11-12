Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 05:54 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the top-spec SP variant of its 2021 MT-09 motorcycle.
As for the highlights, it comes with a refreshed design, a new electronics package, cruise control, and an improved suspension setup.
It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 890cc, three-cylinder engine that comes paired to a standard quick-shifter.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP sits on an aluminum Deltabox frame and features a double-stitched seat, a brushed and clear-coated swingarm, a sloping fuel tank, an under-belly exhaust, and YZF-R1M-inspired paintwork.
The bike packs a 3.5-inch TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and golden-colored front forks. It rides on designer alloy wheels.
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 890cc, three-cylinder engine that generates 115hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an up/down quick-shifter.
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with traction control, cornering ABS, slide control, rear-wheel lift mitigation, and cruise control.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by fully-adjustable KYB inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The new Yamaha MT-09 SP as well as the standard MT-09 model may arrive in India in early-2021. As for the pocket-pinch, the range is expected to carry a starting price-figure of around Rs. 11.50 lakh.
