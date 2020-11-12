Maruti Suzuki has launched 'Festive Edition' accessory kits for its Alto, Celerio, and WagonR hatchbacks in India. These special edition kits are available at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships and are priced at Rs. 25,490 for the Alto, Rs. 25,990 for the Celerio, and Rs. 29,990 for the WagonR. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the special editions

The Alto Festive Edition kit features a Pioneer touchscreen music system, Kenwood speakers, security system, and dual-tone seat covers. Celerio's package includes a Bluetooth-enabled Sony 2-DIN audio system, Piano Black side body mouldings, and black-colored mats. The WagonR special pack adds front and rear bumper protectors, chrome garnish for the grille, side skirts, seat covers, and an interior styling kit.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Alto: Price starts at Rs. 2.94 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto features a blacked-out grille with the company's logo, a huge trapezoidal air vent, body-colored ORVMs, and halogen headlamps. The car has a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with a powered steering wheel, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 796cc F8D petrol engine that makes 40.3hp of power and 60Nm of peak torque.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price starts at Rs. 4.41 lakh

The Celerio has a minimalist grille, body-colored ORVMs, halogen headlamps, and 14-inch wheels. It offers a 5-seater cabin with a powered steering wheel, rear parking sensors, and dual airbags. Under the hood, the hatchback packs a BS6-compliant 998cc petrol engine that makes 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price starts at Rs. 4.45 lakh