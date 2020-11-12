Japanese automaker Honda has finally unveiled the 2021 iteration of its CB125R streetfighter motorbike. As for the highlights, it has a semi-faired look, a full-LED setup for lighting, and an improved suspension. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124.9cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Honda CB125R: At a glance

The 2021 Honda CB125R sits on a diamond frame and offers an eye-catching semi-faired design. It features a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a rounded headlamp cluster. The bike packs a digital instrument console, golden-colored front forks, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on brown-colored alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda CB125R draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124.9cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 14.7hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 11.6Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda CB125R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with an IMU-controlled ABS system for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by Showa's 41mm Big Piston forks on the front side, and a single-damper with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information The bike is unlikely to arrive in India