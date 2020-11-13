Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 12:51 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Italian automaker Ferrari has revealed a new Spider variant of its SF90 Stradale plug-in-hybrid supercar.
As for the highlights, the premium vehicle gets a retractable hard-top that can rise and lower down in 14 seconds, and boasts of a few styling changes. It draws power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that comes mated to three electric motors.
Ferrari SF90 Spider looks mostly similar to the Stradale barring a 20mm lower roof, sleeker A-pillars, and vents in the rear screen to aid in engine cooling. It also gets sleek headlamps, squished taillights, a wide air vent, and dual exhausts.
Buyers can also add carbon-fiber and titanium body parts, carbon rear spoiler, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires via Assetto Fiorano pack.
The Ferrari SF90 Spider has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring a head-up display on the windscreen and a motorsport-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel with an array of touch-sensitive controls.
The supercar also houses a wrap-around 16.0-inch digital display console which shows a battery status, live telemetry, and other details.
All the standard safety features including multiple airbags and a blind-spot monitor are also present.
The Ferrari SF90 Spider draws power from a PHEV powertrain that pairs an all-new 796hp 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine with three electric motors to deliver a combined output of 986hp/800Nm.
The mill comes mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, and clock a top-speed of 339.5km/h.
The Ferrari SF90 Spider will make its way to the U.S by the end of 2021 and will command upwards of $5,58,000 (roughly Rs. 4.16 crore). The details regarding the supercar's availability in India are unavailable as of now.
