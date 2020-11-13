German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed the Definition CE 04. It is based on the Concept Link zero-emissions urban mobility scooter that was showcased a few years back. The two-wheeler comes with a futuristic look, a host of equipment including a massive 10.25-inch TFT dashboard, and an all-electric powertrain. Here are more details.

Design BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04: At a glance

The BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 has an eye-catching look, featuring an elongated low-slung body and an apron-mounted headlamp cluster. It also gets sporty paintwork combining Mineral White Metallic, Orange, and Matt Black colors. The scooter packs a 10.25-inch TFT dashboard, an all-LED lighting setup, and an illuminated storage compartment which is accessible from the side.

Information Power and performance

Details pertaining to the powertrain of the Definition CE 04 electric scooter have not been revealed yet. However, we know it draws power from an all-electric setup in which the battery pack sits under the rider's feet and the motor is near the wheel.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 electric scooter is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with ABS. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the futuristic two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information The scooter is not a production model