Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 05:39 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Swedish automaker Volvo has removed the V90 Cross Country SUV from its official website in India, giving rise to speculation that the model might have been discontinued.
The premium model was launched in the country in 2017 and carried a price-tag of Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single D5 Inscription variant.
Here's our roundup.
Volvo V90 Cross Country has a sporty look, featuring a chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, and beefy cladding. For lighting, there are sleek headlamps with Thor's Hammer-inspired design and L-shaped taillights.
The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,941mm and a ground clearance of 210mm.
The Volvo V90 Cross Country draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 235hp and 480Nm. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. It also gets four driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Dynamic, and Rough Road.
The Volvo V90 Cross Country has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable and heated front seats, and multi-zone climate control.
The SUV houses a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of the passengers, there are eight airbags, emergency brake assist, adaptive cruise control, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.
The Volvo V90 Cross Country was launched in India at Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the solo D5 Inscription variant. The premium SUV has been removed from the company's official website, suggesting the company might have discontinued it. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.