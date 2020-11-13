Swedish automaker Volvo has removed the V90 Cross Country SUV from its official website in India, giving rise to speculation that the model might have been discontinued. The premium model was launched in the country in 2017 and carried a price-tag of Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single D5 Inscription variant. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volvo V90 Cross Country: At a glance

Volvo V90 Cross Country has a sporty look, featuring a chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, and beefy cladding. For lighting, there are sleek headlamps with Thor's Hammer-inspired design and L-shaped taillights. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,941mm and a ground clearance of 210mm.

Information Power and performance

The Volvo V90 Cross Country draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 235hp and 480Nm. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. It also gets four driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Dynamic, and Rough Road.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Volvo V90 Cross Country has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable and heated front seats, and multi-zone climate control. The SUV houses a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, there are eight airbags, emergency brake assist, adaptive cruise control, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information How much does it cost?